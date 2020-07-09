Description

Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. The Lava Z61 Pro is equipped with a face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds.

The smartphone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and it comes with 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone camera is packed with premium features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 3100mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.