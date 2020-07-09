You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 09 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 3100 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1280 X 640 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. The Lava Z61 Pro is equipped with a face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds.
The smartphone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and it comes with 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone camera is packed with premium features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 3100mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
1280 X 640 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3100 mAh (Li-ion)
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope (Face Unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Lava Mobiles News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement