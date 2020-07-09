Z61 Pro

Lava Mobiles Z61 Pro

Price :

Rs. 5774

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 09 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3100 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 X 640 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 09 July, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3100 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 X 640 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. The Lava Z61 Pro is equipped with a face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds.

 

The smartphone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and it comes with 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Lava Z61 Pro is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone camera is packed with premium features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 3100mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

1280 X 640 pixels

Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

128 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3100 mAh (Li-ion)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope (Face Unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Lava Z61 Pro with 5.45-inch HD+ display launched in India

Lava Z61 Pro with 5.45-inch HD+ display launched in India

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 5774 and it is available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red colour options.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Lava Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Lava Mobiles Mobiles

Lava Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies