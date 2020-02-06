Description

The Lava Z53 has a 6.1-inch dew drop notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 1280 x 600 pixel resolution. It is powered by 1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU. The Lava Z53 also comes with facial recognition technology to unlock the device by scanning the face of the user that is claimed to unlock the phone in under 0.4 seconds but it doesn’t feature a fingerprint sensor.



On the camera front, Lava Z53 has an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera which is housed inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is powered by a 4,120mAh battery that should last an entire day. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie).



The phone has 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. Finally, the phone also has a special Google Assistant button.