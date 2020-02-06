  • 16:05 Feb 06, 2020
Lava Mobiles Z53

Price :

Rs. 4829

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4120 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 X 640 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Lava Z53 has a 6.1-inch dew drop notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 1280 x 600 pixel resolution. It is powered by 1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU. The Lava Z53 also comes with facial recognition technology to unlock the device by scanning the face of the user that is claimed to unlock the phone in under 0.4 seconds but it doesn’t feature a fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, Lava Z53 has an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera which is housed inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is powered by a 4,120mAh battery that should last an entire day. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie).

The phone has 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. Finally, the phone also has a special Google Assistant button.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

1280 X 640 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4120 mAh (Li-ion)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope (Face Unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

