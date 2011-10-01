  • 01:39 Feb 14, 2020
KKT 50

Lava Mobiles KKT 50

Rs. 5199

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Lava
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 2.8 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & upto 8 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (260 K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Screen Size

2.8 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (VGA, 640 x 480 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1400 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

440 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Lava

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby (GSM+GSM))
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AMR, MIDI, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Privacy Protection, Social Networking Apps, Indian Calendar, Mobile Tracker, SMS & Phonebook backup, Sound Recording, Conversation Recording, Schedule SMS, E-Book, Currency Converter, Image Viewer, World Clock, Auto Call Recording)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

