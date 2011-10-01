You might like this
Lava Mobiles KKT 50
Price :
Rs. 5199
|
Rs. 5199
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Lava
- Processor :
- Battery : 1400 mAh
- Display : 2.8 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & upto 8 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (260 K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 400 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.8 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA, 640 x 480 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1400 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
440 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Lava
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby (GSM+GSM))
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AMR, MIDI, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Privacy Protection, Social Networking Apps, Indian Calendar, Mobile Tracker, SMS & Phonebook backup, Sound Recording, Conversation Recording, Schedule SMS, E-Book, Currency Converter, Image Viewer, World Clock, Auto Call Recording)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
