Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Lava
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & upto 16 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262 K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

166 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

9 MB

Expandable

16 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1400 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

10 hrs

Standby Time

250 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

116 x 47 x 11.5 mm

Weight

80.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Lava

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Mobile Tracker, Privacy Protection, Auto Call Recording, Conference Call, Indian Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

