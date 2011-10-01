You might like this
Lava Mobiles KKT 39
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Lava
- Processor :
- Battery : 1400 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & upto 16 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262 K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
166 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
9 MB
|Expandable
|
16 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1400 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10 hrs
|Standby Time
|
250 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
116 x 47 x 11.5 mm
|Weight
|
80.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Lava
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Mobile Tracker, Privacy Protection, Auto Call Recording, Conference Call, Indian Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
