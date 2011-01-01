  • 01:15 Feb 05, 2020
KKT 35+

Lava Mobiles KKT 35+

Price :

Rs. 7997

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 January, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Lava
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Rs. 7997

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 January, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Lava
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

Dual Sim phone with Camera with Digital Zoom & Flashlight and GPRS/Bluetooth.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

16 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1400 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

118.7 x 50.3 x 11.3mm

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Lava

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM900/DCS1800MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,FLAC,AAC, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Lava Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Lava Mobiles Mobiles

Lava Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies