Lava Mobiles KKT 28
Price :
Rs. 5499
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 March, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Lava
- Processor :
- Battery : 1350 mAh
- Display : 2.2 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
Dual SIM GSM mobile phone expandable memory of 8GB and powerful battery.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QVGA)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
182 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA, 640 x 480 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1350 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Lava
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900, 1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (AMR/MP3/MIDI/WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/MP4/AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Indian Calendar, Mobile Tracker, SMS & Phonebook Backup, Sound Recording, Conversation & Auto-Call Recording, Privacy Protection, Schedule SMS, E-Book, Currency Converter, PC Suite, High quality Sound Experience, Multi Languages, Powerful Twin LED Torch, )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
