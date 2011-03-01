KKT 28

Lava Mobiles KKT 28

Rs. 5499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 March, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Lava
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1350 mAh
  • Display : 2.2 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

Dual SIM GSM mobile phone expandable memory of 8GB and powerful battery.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

182 ppi

Screen Size

2.2 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (VGA, 640 x 480 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1350 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Lava

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900, 1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (AMR/MP3/MIDI/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/MP4/AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Indian Calendar, Mobile Tracker, SMS & Phonebook Backup, Sound Recording, Conversation & Auto-Call Recording, Privacy Protection, Schedule SMS, E-Book, Currency Converter, PC Suite, High quality Sound Experience, Multi Languages, Powerful Twin LED Torch, )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

