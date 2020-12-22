BeU

Lava Mobiles BeU

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 December, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4060 mAh
  • Display : 6.08 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Lava BeU comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Lava BeU is loaded with a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The Lava BeU runs on Android 10 Go operating system. It comes with 4060mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 Notch, HD+ Display with 2.5D Curved Screen)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.08 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4060 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (IMG8322 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

