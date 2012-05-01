You might like this
Lava Mobiles A9
Price :
Rs. 1590
|
Rs. 1590
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 May, 2012
- Operating System :Proprietary Lava
- Processor :
- Battery : 920 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with slim metallic deisgn & 3.2 megapixel camera.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
256 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
920 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
25 hrs
|Standby Time
|
200 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Lava
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Phonebook Backup, Privacy protection, Image Editor, Music Equalizer)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
0 Comments
Competitors
Advertisement