  Launch : 01 May, 2012
  Operating System : Proprietary Lava
  Processor :
  Battery : 920 mAh
  Display : 2.4 inches
  Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  RAM :
  Camera : 3.2 MP
  Expandable : 8 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 May, 2012
  • Operating System :Proprietary Lava
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 920 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with slim metallic deisgn & 3.2 megapixel camera.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

256 MB

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

920 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

25 hrs

Standby Time

200 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Lava

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Phonebook Backup, Privacy protection, Image Editor, Music Equalizer)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

