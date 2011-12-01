A16

Lava Mobiles A16

Description

A dual sim phone with 3.2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Screen Size

2.6 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

10 MB

Expandable

4 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

900 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

3 hrs

Standby Time

220 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

120 x 47.50 x 13.10 mm

Weight

100 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Lava

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Document viewer, Privacy Protection)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

