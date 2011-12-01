Lava Mobiles A16
Price :
Rs. 8099
|
Rs. 8099
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 December, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Lava
- Processor :
- Battery : 900 mAh
- Display : 2.6 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with 3.2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
240 x 400 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.6 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
10 MB
|Expandable
|
4 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
900 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
220 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
120 x 47.50 x 13.10 mm
|Weight
|
100 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Lava
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Document viewer, Privacy Protection)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
0 Comments
Competitors
Advertisement