You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Karbonn X21 features a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 295 ppi. The handset is powered by a UNISOC SC9863 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.
The phone comes with a single 8-megapixel primary camera. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Both the lenses are accompanied by a dedicated LED flash unit. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.
On the software front, Karbonn X21 runs Android 10 Go Edition. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery that charges via a MicroUSB port.
On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM, 4G, single-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
295 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with Soft Flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (UNISOC SC9863)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 ((Go Edition))
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Karbonn News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement