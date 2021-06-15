X21

Karbonn X21

Price :

Rs. 4999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Karbonn X21 features a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 295 ppi. The handset is powered by a UNISOC SC9863 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

 

The phone comes with a single 8-megapixel primary camera. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Both the lenses are accompanied by a dedicated LED flash unit. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.

 

On the software front, Karbonn X21 runs Android 10 Go Edition. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery that charges via a MicroUSB port.

 

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM, 4G, single-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

 

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

295 ppi

Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

5 MP (with Soft Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (UNISOC SC9863)
Operating System

Android 10 ((Go Edition))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Karbonn X21 with Android 10 Go Edition launched in India

Karbonn X21 comes in two colours, namely Aqua Green and Midnight Blue.

