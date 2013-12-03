  • 08:42 Dec 23, 2019
Titanium S5 Plus

Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus

Price :

Rs. 10990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 December, 2013
  • Operating System : Android 4.2
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 960 x 540 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 10990

Description

Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus comes with a 5 inch display, a 1.3 GHz quad core processor which runs on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS and 1 GB RAM.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (Capacitive touchscreen)
Resolution

960 x 540 pixels

Pixel Density

220 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (Auto focus, Geo-tagging)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

138 x 70.5 x 7.9 mm (5.43 x 2.78 x 0.31 in)
Weight

104.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz

Operating System

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900/1800 WCDMA 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (With A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspo,t)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual-GSM standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Android browser, Google Play, Voice search, Outlook email, Gmail, Gtalk)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus review: A beauty but not the beast

Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus review: A beauty but not the beast

It's one of the best looking Android handsets but fails when it comes to muscle power. Read on to know more.

