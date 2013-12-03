You might like this
Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus
Price :
Rs. 10990
|
Rs. 10990
Product Features :
- Launch : 03 December, 2013
- Operating System :Android 4.2
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 960 x 540 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Karbonn Titanium S5 Plus comes with a 5 inch display, a 1.3 GHz quad core processor which runs on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS and 1 GB RAM.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (Capacitive touchscreen)
|Resolution
|
960 x 540 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
220 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (Auto focus, Geo-tagging)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
138 x 70.5 x 7.9 mm (5.43 x 2.78 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|
104.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900/1800 WCDMA 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (With A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspo,t)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual-GSM standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Android browser, Google Play, Voice search, Outlook email, Gmail, Gtalk)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Karbonn Reviews
