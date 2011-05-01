K9 Jumbo

Karbonn K9 Jumbo

Price :

Rs. 8800

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 May, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Karbonn
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Rs. 8800

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 May, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

Dual sim GSM phone with 2.4 inches screen, 1.3 MP camera, GPRS, torchlight & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

128 MB (128MB Nor Flash + 32MB SRAM)
Expandable

16 GB (Micro SD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

0.3 MP (640x480 Pixels)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

6 hrs

Standby Time

300 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

115 x 50 x 15.5 MM

Weight

112 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Karbonn

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Cable)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording and One Touch FM Keys)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, WMA, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, 3GP, AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image viewer, Organizer, Currency converter, Health Management, Voice memo)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Karbonn Image gallery

Latest Karbonn Mobiles

Karbonn Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies