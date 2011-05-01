You might like this
Karbonn K9 Jumbo
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 May, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
- Processor :
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
Dual sim GSM phone with 2.4 inches screen, 1.3 MP camera, GPRS, torchlight & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
128 MB (128MB Nor Flash + 32MB SRAM)
|Expandable
|
16 GB (Micro SD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP (640x480 Pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
6 hrs
|Standby Time
|
300 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
115 x 50 x 15.5 MM
|Weight
|
112 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Karbonn
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Cable)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Recording and One Touch FM Keys)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, WMA, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, 3GP, AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Image viewer, Organizer, Currency converter, Health Management, Voice memo)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
