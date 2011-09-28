You might like this
Karbonn K 5
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 September, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
- Processor :
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 2 inches
- Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with camera, wireless FM radio, music player, bluetooth, torchlight & GPRS connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K Colors, Number of Lines : 9)
|Resolution
|
176 X 220 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
64 MB (64MB Nor Flash + 32MB SRAM )
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD/T-Flash Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, Digital Camera)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
12 hrs
|Standby Time
|
600 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
110 x 47.5 x 15.5 mm
|Weight
|
96 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Karbonn
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Port)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No, No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Wireless FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Caller ID, Voice Recorder, CLID with Photo, Call Conference, Caller Group, Anti Theft Feature, Predictive Text, Languages (English & Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, World Times, Speed Dialing, Organizer, Task, Voice Recorder)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
