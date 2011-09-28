K 5

Karbonn K 5

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 September, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Karbonn
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with camera, wireless FM radio, music player, bluetooth, torchlight & GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K Colors, Number of Lines : 9)
Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

64 MB (64MB Nor Flash + 32MB SRAM )
Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD/T-Flash Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, Digital Camera)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

12 hrs

Standby Time

600 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

110 x 47.5 x 15.5 mm

Weight

96 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Karbonn

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No, No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Wireless FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Caller ID, Voice Recorder, CLID with Photo, Call Conference, Caller Group, Anti Theft Feature, Predictive Text, Languages (English & Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, World Times, Speed Dialing, Organizer, Task, Voice Recorder)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

