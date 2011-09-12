K 444x

Karbonn K 444x

Price :

Rs. 8000

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 12 September, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Karbonn
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 1.8 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 8000

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 12 September, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 1.8 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, FM radio, music player, torchlight & extra large battery life.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QCIF, 262K Colors, Number of Lines : 10)
Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Screen Size

1.8 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

64 MB (64MB Nor Flash + 32MB PSRAM)
Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD/T-Flash Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, VGA One Touch Camera)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

7.5 hrs

Standby Time

720 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

110 x 47 x 15.8 mm

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Karbonn

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Cable)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual (GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording, One Touch FM Keys)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, WMA, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Caller Group, Anti Theft Feature, Predictive text, Languages (English & Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, To Do List, Voice Recorder, Currency Converter)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Karbonn Image gallery

Latest Karbonn Mobiles

Karbonn Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies