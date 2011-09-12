You might like this
Karbonn K 444x
Price :
Rs. 8000
|
Rs. 8000
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 12 September, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
- Processor :
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 1.8 inches
- Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, FM radio, music player, torchlight & extra large battery life.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QCIF, 262K Colors, Number of Lines : 10)
|Resolution
|
176 X 220 pixels
|Screen Size
|
1.8 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
64 MB (64MB Nor Flash + 32MB PSRAM)
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD/T-Flash Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, VGA One Touch Camera)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
720 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
110 x 47 x 15.8 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Karbonn
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Cable)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Recording, One Touch FM Keys)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, WMA, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Caller Group, Anti Theft Feature, Predictive text, Languages (English & Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, To Do List, Voice Recorder, Currency Converter)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement