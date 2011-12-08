You might like this
Karbonn K 44
Price :
Rs. 4000
|
Rs. 4000
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 December, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
- Processor :
- Battery : 850 mAh
- Display : 2 inches
- Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A Convenient Flap dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QCIF 256K ColorsNumber of Lines : 8)
|Resolution
|
128 x 160 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
102 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
64 MB (64+32MB)
|Expandable
|
4 GB (T-Flash Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, Digital Camera)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
850 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
2.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
190 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Flip
|Size
|
95.5 x 46 x 16.8mm
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Karbonn
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Mini (10 Pin)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Anti Theft Feature, Predictive Text, Languages (English and Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, To-Do List, Voice Recorder, Currency Converter, Health Management, Smiley Light, Schedule SMS Feature, Mobile Tracker, Dat)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement