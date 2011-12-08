K 44

Karbonn K 44

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 December, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Karbonn
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 850 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

A Convenient Flap dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QCIF 256K ColorsNumber of Lines : 8)
Resolution

128 x 160 pixels

Pixel Density

102 ppi

Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

64 MB (64+32MB)
Expandable

4 GB (T-Flash Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, Digital Camera)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

850 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

2.5 hrs

Standby Time

190 hrs

Dimension

Design

Flip

Size

95.5 x 46 x 16.8mm

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Karbonn

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Mini (10 Pin)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Anti Theft Feature, Predictive Text, Languages (English and Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, To-Do List, Voice Recorder, Currency Converter, Health Management, Smiley Light, Schedule SMS Feature, Mobile Tracker, Dat)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

