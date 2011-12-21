  • 01:33 Jan 19, 2020
K 21

Karbonn K 21

Price :

Rs. 9999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 December, 2011
  • Operating System :
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 9999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 December, 2011
  • Operating System :
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with digital camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivit, wireless FM radio, music player & torchlight.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Screen Size

2.2 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

123 KB

Expandable

8 GB (4GB+4GB, Dual T-Flash Card with Hot SWAP)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, Digital Camera)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

3 hrs

Standby Time

120 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

111.5 x 47.3 x 14.3 mm

Weight

80 grams

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Wireless FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV )
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI )

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Anti Theft Feature, One Touch Music Player, Languages (English & Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, Voice Recorder, Torch, Big Speaker for Loud Music, Hindi Language Support)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Karbonn Image gallery

Latest Karbonn Mobiles

Karbonn Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies