You might like this
Karbonn K 21
Price :
Rs. 9999
|
Rs. 9999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 December, 2011
- Operating System :
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.2 inches
- Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with digital camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivit, wireless FM radio, music player & torchlight.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
176 X 220 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.2 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
123 KB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (4GB+4GB, Dual T-Flash Card with Hot SWAP)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, Digital Camera)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
120 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
111.5 x 47.3 x 14.3 mm
|Weight
|
80 grams
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Port)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Wireless FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV )
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI )
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Anti Theft Feature, One Touch Music Player, Languages (English & Hindi), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, Voice Recorder, Torch, Big Speaker for Loud Music, Hindi Language Support)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement