K 1616

Karbonn K 1616

Rs. 11700

  • Launch : 26 July, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1150 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone having 3D user interface, 3.2 MP camera, JAVA support, GPRS connectivity, & social networking apps.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (WQVGA Full Touchscreen, 262K Colors, Number of Lines : 11)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

165 ppi

Screen Size

3.5 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels, Digital Zoom, Dedicated Camera Keys)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1150 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

6 hrs

Standby Time

312 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

116 x 61 x 12 mm

Weight

135 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Karbonn

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Yes (Dial Networking Via USB)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby, Single Working)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Predictive Text, Languages (English), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, Organizer, To-Do List, Voice recorder, Currency Converter, PC Sync, Twitter, Facebook, MSN, Skype, K-Zone)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (3D UI Menu Style interface, 3-D Graphics Widgets)

