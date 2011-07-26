You might like this
Karbonn K 1616
Rs. 11700
Rs. 11700
Product Features :
- Launch : 26 July, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Karbonn
- Processor :
- Battery : 1150 mAh
- Display : 3.5 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim touchscreen phone having 3D user interface, 3.2 MP camera, JAVA support, GPRS connectivity, & social networking apps.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (WQVGA Full Touchscreen, 262K Colors, Number of Lines : 11)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
165 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.5 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels, Digital Zoom, Dedicated Camera Keys)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1150 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
6 hrs
|Standby Time
|
312 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
116 x 61 x 12 mm
|Weight
|
135 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Karbonn
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (Dial Networking Via USB)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby, Single Working)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Predictive Text, Languages (English), Calculator, Alarm Clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, Organizer, To-Do List, Voice recorder, Currency Converter, PC Sync, Twitter, Facebook, MSN, Skype, K-Zone)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (3D UI Menu Style interface, 3-D Graphics Widgets)
