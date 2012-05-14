  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
A9

Karbonn A9

Price :

Rs. 4250

  • Launch : 14 May, 2012
  • Operating System :Android 2.3.6
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery :
  • Display : 3.8 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 5 MP camera, LED flash, secondary camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, Wi-Fi support & runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

246 ppi

Screen Size

3.8 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD Card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592Ñ…1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging)
Front Camera

VGA

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

120 x 60.5 x 11.3 mm (4.72 x 2.38 x 0.44 in)
Weight

130 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz

Operating System

Android 2.3.6 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WAV, MIDI, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Document viewer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

