Karbonn A9
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 May, 2012
- Operating System :Android 2.3.6
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery :
- Display : 3.8 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 5 MP camera, LED flash, secondary camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, Wi-Fi support & runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
246 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD Card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592Ñ…1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging)
|Front Camera
|
VGA
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
120 x 60.5 x 11.3 mm (4.72 x 2.38 x 0.44 in)
|Weight
|
130 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3.6 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WAV, MIDI, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP, AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Document viewer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
