Product Features :
- Launch : 27 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Itel Vision 2 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ notched display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits peak brightness, and the phone has 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.
The smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. It is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.
On the camera front, the smartphone comes equipped with AI Triple camera with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, as well as a depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims to deliver 26 hours of calling time with 4G, 35 hours of music playback and 7 hours of playing video.
On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone is 8.3mm thick.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (450 nits brightness, 90% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple AI camera: 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with Soft Flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41))
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Ambient Light ( Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
