Vision 1 Pro

itel Vision 1 Pro

Price :

Rs. 6599

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8MP + 0.3MP + 0.3MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Itel Vision 1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop 2.5D curved fully laminated display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits brightness, 89.5% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

 

The smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone comes equipped with AI Triple camera with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a couple of VGA shooters. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers 800 hours standby, 24 hours average usage, 35 hours of playing music, 7 hours of playing video and 6 hours of gaming.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (450 nits brightness, 89.5% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8MP + 0.3MP + 0.3MP (Triple AI camera: 8MP + VGA + VGA)
Front Camera

5 MP (with Soft Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41))
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Ambient Light ( Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

