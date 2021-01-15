You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Itel Vision 1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop 2.5D curved fully laminated display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits brightness, 89.5% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.
The smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the smartphone comes equipped with AI Triple camera with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a couple of VGA shooters. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers 800 hours standby, 24 hours average usage, 35 hours of playing music, 7 hours of playing video and 6 hours of gaming.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (450 nits brightness, 89.5% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8MP + 0.3MP + 0.3MP (Triple AI camera: 8MP + VGA + VGA)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with Soft Flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41))
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Ambient Light ( Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement