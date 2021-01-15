Description

Itel Vision 1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop 2.5D curved fully laminated display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits brightness, 89.5% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes equipped with AI Triple camera with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a couple of VGA shooters. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers 800 hours standby, 24 hours average usage, 35 hours of playing music, 7 hours of playing video and 6 hours of gaming.