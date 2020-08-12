Vision 1 3GB
itel Vision 1 3GB

  • Expected Launch : 12 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.08 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 8MP + 0.3MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved laminated display. 

 

The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers up to 820 hours standby, 24 hours of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming. It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone weighs 169 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (FullScreen display, IPS Full Lamination)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels (18:9 ratio)
Screen Size

6.08 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8MP + 0.3MP (Dual AI camera: 8MP + VGA)
Front Camera

5 MP (with Soft Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Non Removable

Standby Time

240 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

169 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( 4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41))
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, Yes

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Proximity (Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

