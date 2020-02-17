You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.08 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved laminated display.
The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers up to 820 hours standby, 24 hours of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming. It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone weighs 169 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (FullScreen display, IPS Full Lamination)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels (18:9 ratio)
|Screen Size
|
6.08 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8MP + 0.3MP (Dual AI camera: 8MP + VGA)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with Soft Flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Standby Time
|
240 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
169 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( 4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41))
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, Yes
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Proximity (Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
