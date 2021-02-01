Description

Itel A47 is equipped with a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.



For optics, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 5-megapixel primary lens and a VGA secondary sensor along with an LED flash. For the front, the itel A47 is equipped with 5-megapixel shooter with soft flash. It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like smart recognition, portrait mode, beauty mode, amongst others.



The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Go edition) and it is backed by a 3020mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.