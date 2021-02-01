A47

itel A47

Rs. 5499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 3020 mAh
  • Display : 5.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
Description

Itel A47 is equipped with a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.

For optics, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 5-megapixel primary lens and a VGA secondary sensor along with an LED flash. For the front, the itel A47 is equipped with 5-megapixel shooter with soft flash. It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like smart recognition, portrait mode, beauty mode, amongst others.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Go edition) and it is backed by a 3020mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (18:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Dual AI camera: 5MP + VGA)
Front Camera

5 MP (with Soft Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3020 mAh (Li-ion)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie (Go edition))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41) )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Fingerprint ( Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Itel A47 with dual-rear cameras, Android 9 (Go Edition) launched in India for Rs 5,499

itel A47 will go on sale across India starting February 5 from 12 noon onwards on Amazon.

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

