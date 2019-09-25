  • 19:03 Dec 28, 2019
A46 32GB

itel A46 32GB

Price :

Rs. 4799

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 2400 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8MP + 0.3MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Itel A46 is equipped  with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and it is backed up by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Itel A46 comes loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA secondary sensor along with an LED flash. The dual camera comes with AI scene detection and it can identify 1001 types of objects.

 

For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 2400mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and microUSB port.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (FullScreen display, IPS Full Lamination)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels (18:9 ratio)
Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8MP + 0.3MP (Dual AI camera: 8MP + VGA)
Front Camera

5 MP (with Soft Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2400 mAh (Li-ion)
Standby Time

240 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.6 GHz (processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41) )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Fingerprint ( Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Itel A46 new variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage launched for Rs 4,999

