itel A46
Price :
Rs. 4799
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 2400 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Itel A46 is equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and it is backed up by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Itel A46 comes loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA secondary sensor along with an LED flash. The dual camera comes with AI scene detection and it can identify 1001 types of objects.
For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 2400mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and microUSB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (FullScreen display, IPS Full Lamination)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels (18:9 ratio)
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8MP + 0.3MP (Dual AI camera: 8MP + VGA)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with Soft Flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2400 mAh (Li-ion)
|Standby Time
|
240 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.6 GHz (processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (4G VoLTE/VILTE (B1/B3/B5/B40/B41) )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Ambient Light, Fingerprint ( Multi-feature Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Face Unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
