Description

Itel A46 is equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and it is backed up by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Itel A46 comes loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA secondary sensor along with an LED flash. The dual camera comes with AI scene detection and it can identify 1001 types of objects.

For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 2400mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and microUSB port.