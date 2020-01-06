  • 15:23 Jan 06, 2020
A25

itel A25

Rs. 3999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 January, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 3020 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Itel A25 is equipped with a 5.0-inch HD IPS display with 450 nits Brighter Screen. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor and it is backed up by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

For optics, the phone is loaded with a single rear camera of 5-megapixel with an LED flash. For the front, the itel A25 is equipped with 2-megapixel shooter with soft flash.  The phone comes equipped with the face unlock feature.

 
The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition) and it is backed by a 3020mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. It has English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Urdu, Malayalam, Nepali, Assamese, Oriya language support.

Display

Type

HD IPS

Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP

Front Camera

2 MP (with Soft Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3020 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie (Go Edition))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light ( Face Unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Itel A25 with 5-inch HD display, Android 9.0 Pie launched for Rs 3,999

Itel A25 with 5-inch HD display, Android 9.0 Pie launched for Rs 3,999

Itel A25 comes in Gradation Blue, Sea Blue, Purple colour options.

