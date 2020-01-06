Description

Itel A25 is equipped with a 5.0-inch HD IPS display with 450 nits Brighter Screen. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor and it is backed up by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.



For optics, the phone is loaded with a single rear camera of 5-megapixel with an LED flash. For the front, the itel A25 is equipped with 2-megapixel shooter with soft flash. The phone comes equipped with the face unlock feature.





The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition) and it is backed by a 3020mAh battery. The device is equipped with a fingerprint sensor along with the face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. It has English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Urdu, Malayalam, Nepali, Assamese, Oriya language support.