Product Features :
- Launch : 26 May, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 2400 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
The Itel A23 Pro features a 5.0-inch bright display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition). The device is powered by a Quad-core, 1.4 GHz processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB. On the battery front, A23 Pro is powered by a 2400 mAh battery. The device comes along with a 2 MP rear camera + VGA selfie camera with soft flash.
The itel A23 Pro comes with 2 SIM slots wherein at least one slot data functionality is available with the Jio SIM only and the other slot is functional for other operators for non-data activities. The device is packed with Smart Face Unlock, which will add to the convenience of the users by keeping their phones secure.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP
|Front Camera
|
VGA (with Soft Flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2400 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Spreadtrum SC9832 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 ((Go Edition))
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Ambient Light ( Face Unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
