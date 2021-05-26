A23 Pro

itel A23 Pro

Price :

Rs. 3899

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 May, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 2400 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 May, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 2400 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

The Itel A23 Pro features a 5.0-inch bright display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition). The device is powered by a Quad-core, 1.4 GHz processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB. On the battery front, A23 Pro is powered by a 2400 mAh battery. The device comes along with a 2 MP rear camera + VGA selfie camera with soft flash. 

 

The itel A23 Pro comes with 2 SIM slots wherein at least one slot data functionality is available with the Jio SIM only and the other slot is functional for other operators for non-data activities. The device is packed with Smart Face Unlock, which will add to the convenience of the users by keeping their phones secure. 

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP

Front Camera

VGA (with Soft Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2400 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Spreadtrum SC9832 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 ((Go Edition))

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light ( Face Unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Itel brings A23 Pro 4G smartphone at Rs 3899 in partnership with Reliance Jio

Itel brings A23 Pro 4G smartphone at Rs 3899 in partnership with Reliance Jio

Itel has brought in India's most affordable 4G smartphone, the Itel A23 Pro at an affordable price of Rs 3899

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

itel Image gallery

Latest itel Mobiles

itel Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies