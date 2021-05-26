Description

The Itel A23 Pro features a 5.0-inch bright display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition). The device is powered by a Quad-core, 1.4 GHz processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB. On the battery front, A23 Pro is powered by a 2400 mAh battery. The device comes along with a 2 MP rear camera + VGA selfie camera with soft flash.

The itel A23 Pro comes with 2 SIM slots wherein at least one slot data functionality is available with the Jio SIM only and the other slot is functional for other operators for non-data activities. The device is packed with Smart Face Unlock, which will add to the convenience of the users by keeping their phones secure.