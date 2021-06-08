Z3 5G 8GB + 128GB

iQOO Z3 5G 8GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 20999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 June, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Variants:

Description

iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It lacks support for external storage.

 

The device comes with “five-layer liquid cooling” system for a smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.


In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture


The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.


On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 96% NTSC Colour Gamut, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary camera with LED flash, Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4400 mAh (with 55W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 768G)
Operating System

Android 11 (iQOO UI 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

iQOO Z3 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability and more

iQOO Z3 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability and more

iQOO Z3 5G will be available on Amazon and iQOO.com starting from today, June 8th from 1PM.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

iQOO Image gallery

Latest iQOO Mobiles

iQOO Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies