Description

iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It lacks support for external storage.

The device comes with “five-layer liquid cooling” system for a smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.



In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture



The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.



On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.