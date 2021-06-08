You might like this
iQOO Z3 5G 6GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 19990
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4400 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It lacks support for external storage.
The device comes with “five-layer liquid cooling” system for a smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.
In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture
The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.
On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 96% NTSC Colour Gamut, 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary camera with LED flash, Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4400 mAh (with 55W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 768G)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (iQOO UI 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
