- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
iQOO Z1x 5G is loaded with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels along with HDR10+ support, 96 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.
The phone is loaded with a liquid cooling tube along with graphite sheet and Cooling Turbo technology that the company claims helps to reduce the temperature up to 10-degree Celsius. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the phone comes equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The iQOO Z1x 5G runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which the brand claims can charge the device up to 52 per cent in just 30 minutes. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (HDR10+ support, 96 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera with LED flash, EIS, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
