Z1x 5G
Coming Soon

iQOO Z1x 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

iQOO Z1x 5G is loaded with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels along with HDR10+ support, 96 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

The phone is loaded with a liquid cooling tube along with graphite sheet and Cooling Turbo technology that the company claims helps to reduce the temperature up to 10-degree Celsius. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.


On the camera front, the phone comes equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.


The iQOO Z1x 5G runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which the brand claims can charge the device up to 52 per cent in just 30 minutes. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (HDR10+ support, 96 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera with LED flash, EIS, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

iQOO Z1x 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset announced

iQOO Z1x 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset announced

The smartphone is available in Black, Blue and White colour options.

iQOO Z1x teased with 120Hz Display, 5000 mAh Battery and 33W fast charging

iQOO Z1x teased with 120Hz Display, 5000 mAh Battery and 33W fast charging

iQOO Z1x will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

iQOO Z1x 5G to be announced on July 9

iQOO Z1x 5G to be announced on July 9

iQOO Z1x will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera in the punch-hole screen.

iQOO Z1x leaked key specifications reveal 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

iQOO Z1x leaked key specifications reveal 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

iQOO Image gallery

Latest iQOO Mobiles

iQOO Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies