iQOO Z1x

Price :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood, the  iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is said to arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger.

As per rumours, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. The other sensors are not known at the moment. It is also said to run on Android 10 operating system.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.97 x 75.53 x 8.93mm

Weight

194 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

