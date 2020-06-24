Description

iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.



Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is said to arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger.



As per rumours, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. The other sensors are not known at the moment. It is also said to run on Android 10 operating system.



