You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is said to arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger.
As per rumours, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. The other sensors are not known at the moment. It is also said to run on Android 10 operating system.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.97 x 75.53 x 8.93mm
|Weight
|
194 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
iQOO News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement