Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The iQOO Z1 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate and a punch hole in the top-right corner for the 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by 2.6GHz Octa-Core Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The iQOO Z1 is equipped with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256 GB. The handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The iQOO Z1 will run on the company’s proprietary iQOO UI based on Android 10 OS. It has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 23 minutes. For security, the phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.16 seconds and also doubles up as a power button.

For the camera department, iQOO Z1 5G  comes with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO Z1 5G has 163.97 x 75.53 x 8.93mm dimensions and it weighs 194.7 grams. For audiophiles, the phone comes equipped with dual stereo speakers and a Smart PA amplifier. It has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 96% NTSC color gamut)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.97 x 75.53 x 8.93mm

Weight

194 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

