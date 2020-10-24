U3x 5G
iQOO U3x 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It lacks support for external storage.


In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that is housed in waterdrop notch.


The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.


On the software front, iQoo U3x runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, USB-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of 90Hz)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

401 ppi

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 64 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 480)
Operating System

Android 11 (iQoo 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

iQOO U3x 5G comes loaded with 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 480 chipset, dual rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

