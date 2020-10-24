You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It lacks support for external storage.
In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that is housed in waterdrop notch.
The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.
On the software front, iQoo U3x runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, USB-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of 90Hz)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
401 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 64 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 480)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (iQoo 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
iQOO News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement