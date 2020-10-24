Description

iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It lacks support for external storage.



In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that is housed in waterdrop notch.



The iQOO U3x 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.



On the software front, iQoo U3x runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, USB-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.