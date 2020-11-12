Description

The iQOO U3x 4G comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.



In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that is housed in waterdrop notch.



The iQOO U3x 4G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.



On the software front, iQoo U3x runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11.