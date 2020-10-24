U3
iQOO U3

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The iQOO U3 is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 800U processor. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It lacks support for external storage.


In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture that is housed in waterdrop notch.


The iQOO U3 is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.


The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with iQOO UI 1.5. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.4mm and weigh 185.5 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

401 ppi

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.15 x 75.35 x 8.4 mm

Weight

185.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Dimensity 800U)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

iQOO U3 goes official with 48MP dual-camera, Dimensity 800U SoC

The iQOO U3 is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20.07:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 per cent, 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

