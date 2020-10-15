You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
iQOO U1x is loaded with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is loaded with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture that is housed in a punch-hole cutout.
The iQOO U1x is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with iQOO UI 1.0.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture))
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/1.8 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W dual-engine flash charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
