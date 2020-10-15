Description

iQOO U1x is loaded with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is loaded with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor





In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture that is housed in a punch-hole cutout.





The iQOO U1x is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with iQOO UI 1.0.