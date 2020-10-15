U1x
iQOO U1x

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

iQOO U1x is loaded with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is loaded with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

 
In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture that is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

 
The iQOO U1x is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with iQOO UI 1.0.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture))
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/1.8 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W dual-engine flash charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

iQOO U1x announced with Snapdragon 662, 13MP triple cameras and 5,000mAh battery

iQOO U1x announced with Snapdragon 662, 13MP triple cameras and 5,000mAh battery

The iQOO U1x comes loaded with a triple-camera setup and it is powered by the Snapdragon 662 mobile platform and packs 5,000mAh battery.

