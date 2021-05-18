You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4430 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The IQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will reportedly feature 6.57 inches FHD+ OLED display. It will be backed up by a 4430mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will have a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera. It will come preloaded with Android 11 OS.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4430 mAh (44W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
