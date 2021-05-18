Description

The IQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will reportedly feature 6.57 inches FHD+ OLED display. It will be backed up by a 4430mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will have a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera. It will come preloaded with Android 11 OS.