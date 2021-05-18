Neo 5 Vitality Edition
Rumoured Specs

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4430 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4430 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

The IQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will reportedly feature 6.57 inches FHD+ OLED display. It will be backed up by a 4430mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

 

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition will have a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera. It will come preloaded with Android 11 OS.

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4430 mAh (44W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

iQOO Image gallery

Latest iQOO Mobiles

iQOO Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies