Neo 5
Rumoured Specs

iQOO Neo 5

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The phone will reportedly be using a Samsung AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. On the back, the device is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

It could be backed by a 4000mAh battery that will support charging speeds up to 66W. The device will have upto 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11. The iQOO Neo 5 is supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 66W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

iQOO Neo 5 to launch on March 16

iQOO Neo 5 to launch on March 16

iQOO is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO Neo 5 on 16th of March

