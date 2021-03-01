You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The phone will reportedly be using a Samsung AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. On the back, the device is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
It could be backed by a 4000mAh battery that will support charging speeds up to 66W. The device will have upto 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11. The iQOO Neo 5 is supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 66W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
