The phone will reportedly be using a Samsung AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. On the back, the device is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It could be backed by a 4000mAh battery that will support charging speeds up to 66W. The device will have upto 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11. The iQOO Neo 5 is supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.