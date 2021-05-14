You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4400 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The iQOO Neo 3s could feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+. It should be powered by 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone should have 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM options along with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage capacities.
The phone should run on Android 11 with iQOO UI. It should have a battery capacity of 4430mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging. For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3s should come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera and a 2MP Depth camera. It may have a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.
Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB, 64 GB (UFS 3.1 )
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera, EIS, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4400 mAh (with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (iQOO UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
iQOO News
