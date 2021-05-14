Neo 3s
Rumoured Specs

iQOO Neo 3s

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The iQOO Neo 3s could feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+. It should be powered by 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone should have 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM options along with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage capacities.

The phone should run on Android 11 with iQOO UI. It should have a battery capacity of 4430mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging. For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3s should come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera and a 2MP Depth camera. It may have a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.


Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB, 64 GB (UFS 3.1 )
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera, EIS, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4400 mAh (with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (iQOO UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

iQOO Neo 3s spotted on IMEI database

The IQOO Neo 3s has been spotted on the IMEI database which reveals it could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

