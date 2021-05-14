Description

The iQOO Neo 3s could feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+. It should be powered by 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone should have 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM options along with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage capacities.



The phone should run on Android 11 with iQOO UI. It should have a battery capacity of 4430mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging. For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3s should come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera and a 2MP Depth camera. It may have a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.



Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.