Description

The iQOO Neo 3 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.



The phone runs Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes and 100% in 58 minutes. For security, iQOO Neo 3 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3 5G comes with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Neo3 5G has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.



The iQOO Neo3 has 163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm dimensions and it weighs 198.83 grams. For audiophiles, the phone comes equipped with a Hi-Fi audio chip and 3.5mm audio jack. It has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.