iQOO Neo 3

Price :

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The iQOO Neo 3 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

The phone runs Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes and 100% in 58 minutes. For security, iQOO Neo 3 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3 5G comes with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Neo3 5G has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO Neo3 has 163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm dimensions and it weighs 198.83 grams. For audiophiles, the phone comes equipped with a Hi-Fi audio chip and 3.5mm audio jack. It has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 96% NTSC color gamut)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

iQOO Image gallery

