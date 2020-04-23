You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The iQOO Neo 3 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.
The phone runs Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes and 100% in 58 minutes. For security, iQOO Neo 3 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3 5G comes with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Neo3 5G has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.
The iQOO Neo3 has 163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm dimensions and it weighs 198.83 grams. For audiophiles, the phone comes equipped with a Hi-Fi audio chip and 3.5mm audio jack. It has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 96% NTSC color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
iQOO News
