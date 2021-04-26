7 Legend 12GB + 256GB

iQOO 7 Legend 12GB + 256GB

Price :

Rs. 43990

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.62 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is also HDR10+ certified. The display is also pressure sensitive in left and right areas of the display when the device is in landscape position for more precise controls with supported titles. 

 

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The company has done special performance tuning so the consumer can take the best advantage of the processor while gaming with heavy graphics. 

 

For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP primary shooter with OIS,a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 50mm equivalent 13MP telephoto sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 66W fast charging. The device also has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. The iQOO 7 Legend runs on iQOO UI based on Android 11.

 

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port. . 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+ certified, 300Hz touch sampling)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.62 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor, 13MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide Angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 13MP f/2.4 Telephoto Sensor)
Front Camera

16MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K, 1080p, 720p)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 66W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.2 x 75.8 x 8.7 mm

Weight

209 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (iQOO UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

iQOO 7 Series launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED displays and more

iQOO 7 Series launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED displays and more

iQOO has unveiled its latest iQOO 7 series in India out of which the iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with 66W fast charging support

