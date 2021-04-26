Description

The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is also HDR10+ certified.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The company has done special performance tuning so the consumer can take the best advantage of the processor while gaming with heavy graphics.

For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP primary shooter with OIS, a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP B&W Mono sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 66W fast charging. The device also has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. The iQOO 7 runs on iQOO UI based on Android 11.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port. .