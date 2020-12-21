You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The iQoo 7 is expected to arrive with a BMW Edition that will have 3 coloured stripes on the back. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 6GB/8GB of RAM and should also feature an In-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the device will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a front camera with 16MP shooter.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 50MP primary sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 120W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
