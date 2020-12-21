7
Rumoured Specs

iQOO 7

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The iQoo 7 is expected to arrive with a BMW Edition that will have 3 coloured stripes on the back. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 6GB/8GB of RAM and should also feature an In-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the device will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a front camera with 16MP shooter. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 50MP primary sensor)
Front Camera

16MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 120W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

iQOO Image gallery

Latest iQOO Mobiles

iQOO Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies