Description

iQOO 5 Pro features 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2376x1080 pixels resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut and 103% NTSC color gamut. It is equipped with in-display fingerprint readers.



The smartphone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The iQOO 5 runs on iQOO UI 5.0 based Android 10 OS. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.



As for the cameras, the iQOO 5 Pro is equipped with 50MP camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 13MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom. It features 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.



On the battery front, iQOO 5 Pro has 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The 120W charging technology takes only 15 minutes to completely charge the iQOO 5 Pro.