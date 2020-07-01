You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.56 inches
- Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
iQOO 5 feature 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2376x1080 pixels resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut and 103% NTSC color gamut. It is equipped with in-display fingerprint readers.
The smartphone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The iQOO 5 runs on iQOO UI 5.0 based Android 10 OS. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.
As for the cameras, the iQOO 5 will have a 50MP primary camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, 2x zoom. It features 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.
On the battery front, iQOO 5 is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 55W flash charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut,103% NTSC color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2376 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.56 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 50MP camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 20x digital zoom, 13MP 120 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP 50 mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, 2x zoom)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 55W flash charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
