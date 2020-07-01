Description

iQOO 5 feature 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2376x1080 pixels resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut and 103% NTSC color gamut. It is equipped with in-display fingerprint readers.



The smartphone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The iQOO 5 runs on iQOO UI 5.0 based Android 10 OS. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.



As for the cameras, the iQOO 5 will have a 50MP primary camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, 2x zoom. It features 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.



On the battery front, iQOO 5 is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 55W flash charging.