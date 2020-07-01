5
iQOO 5

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

iQOO 5 feature 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2376x1080 pixels resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut and 103% NTSC color gamut. It is equipped with in-display fingerprint readers.

The smartphone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The iQOO 5 runs on iQOO UI 5.0 based Android 10 OS. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.

As for the cameras, the iQOO 5 will have a 50MP primary camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, 2x zoom. It features 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.

On the battery front, iQOO 5 is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 55W flash charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut,103% NTSC color gamut)
Resolution

2376 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 50MP camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 20x digital zoom, 13MP 120 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP 50 mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, 2x zoom)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 55W flash charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI 1.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro announced with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC

iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro feature 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2376x1080 pixels resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate.

