3 Pro
Rumoured Specs

iQOO 3 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

iQoo 3 Pro will come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. It will reportedly be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The handset will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For the camera, the phone is reported to be equipped with a triple camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone is also expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The iQoo3 Pro will run on Android 10 pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. As per the leak, the phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear with 6-series aluminum alloy frame, dual stereo speakers, liquid cooling plate and graphite sheet for heat dissipation, X-axis linear motor and NFC support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED, 180Hz response rate, 1200nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 8MP

Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (55W Super FlashCharge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The iQoo 3 Pro will run on Android 10 pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

