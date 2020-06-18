You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.56 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
iQoo 3 Pro will come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. It will reportedly be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The handset will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
For the camera, the phone is reported to be equipped with a triple camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone is also expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
The iQoo3 Pro will run on Android 10 pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. As per the leak, the phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear with 6-series aluminum alloy frame, dual stereo speakers, liquid cooling plate and graphite sheet for heat dissipation, X-axis linear motor and NFC support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED, 180Hz response rate, 1200nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.56 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (55W Super FlashCharge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (iQOO UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
