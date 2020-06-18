Description

iQoo 3 Pro will come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. It will reportedly be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The handset will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.



For the camera, the phone is reported to be equipped with a triple camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone is also expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.



The iQoo3 Pro will run on Android 10 pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. As per the leak, the phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear with 6-series aluminum alloy frame, dual stereo speakers, liquid cooling plate and graphite sheet for heat dissipation, X-axis linear motor and NFC support.