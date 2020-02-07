  • 17:37 Feb 07, 2020
3
Rumoured Specs

iQOO 3

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4380mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4380mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

iQOO 3 will pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display may support only 60Hz refresh rate. phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.

For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2- megapixel. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,370mAh battery. The phone will ship with a 55W fast charger

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4380mAh (33W FlashCharge 2.0)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

iQOO 3 full specifications leaked, to come with 64MP quad rear camera, 12GB of RAM

iQOO 3 full specifications leaked, to come with 64MP quad rear camera, 12GB of RAM

iQOO 3 will pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

iQOO Image gallery

Latest iQOO Mobiles

iQOO Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies