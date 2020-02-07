Description

iQOO 3 will pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display may support only 60Hz refresh rate. phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.



For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2- megapixel. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,370mAh battery. The phone will ship with a 55W fast charger