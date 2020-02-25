  • 14:18 Feb 25, 2020
3 128GB

iQOO 3 128GB

Price :

Rs. 36990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The iQOO 3 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

 

For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED, 180Hz response rate, 1200nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR5 RAM)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP (48MP + 13MP (Telephoto-20X Digital ZOOM) +13MP (Wide Angle)+ 2MP (Bokeh))
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4400 mAh (55W Super FlashCharge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (iQOO UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

