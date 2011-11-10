Royale

Intex Royale

Price :

Rs. 5399

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 November, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Intex
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 2200 mAh
  • Display : 2.6 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A Dual Sim Phone with One Touch Music Player and Audio & Video Player.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA display, 262K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.6 inches

Memory

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Battery

Capacity

2200 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

395 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

115 x 52 x 15.8 mm

Weight

105 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Intex

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Audio Equilizer, Sound Recorder, Web Cam, Caller Group, Language Support Dual(English,Hindi), Mobile Tracker, Auto Call Record, Answer Machine, Social Networking, Powerful Sound, Changing Assistant, )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

