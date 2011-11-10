You might like this
Intex Royale
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 November, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Intex
- Processor :
- Battery : 2200 mAh
- Display : 2.6 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A Dual Sim Phone with One Touch Music Player and Audio & Video Player.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QVGA display, 262K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.6 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
Battery
|Capacity
|
2200 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
395 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
115 x 52 x 15.8 mm
|Weight
|
105 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Intex
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Audio Equilizer, Sound Recorder, Web Cam, Caller Group, Language Support Dual(English,Hindi), Mobile Tracker, Auto Call Record, Answer Machine, Social Networking, Powerful Sound, Changing Assistant, )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
