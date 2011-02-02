  • 03:27 Mar 12, 2020
in 6660 V DO Touch

Intex in 6660 V DO Touch

Price :

Rs. 4900

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 February, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Intex
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 4900

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 February, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Intex
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim GSM phone with 3.5 inches touchscreen & 3 MP camera.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262K colors)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Screen Size

3.5 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

62 MB

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3 MP (2032 x 1524 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

400 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

116 x 61 x 12.5 mm

Weight

105 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Intex

Connectivity

Network

2G (Quad-band GSM 850/ 900/ 1800/ 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Scheduled Recording)
Media Player

Yes (Multi Format Music Player with Sound Recording)
Video Player

Yes (Multi Format Video Player)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Motion Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Sound Recorder, Webcam, Mobile Tracker, Caller Group, Language (English) Wallpaper, Auto Reply)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Intex Image gallery

Latest Intex Mobiles

Intex Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies