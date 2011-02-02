You might like this
Intex in 6660 V DO Touch
Product Features :
- Launch : 02 February, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Intex
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 3.5 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone with 3.5 inches touchscreen & 3 MP camera.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262K colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Screen Size
|
3.5 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
62 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3 MP (2032 x 1524 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
400 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
116 x 61 x 12.5 mm
|Weight
|
105 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Intex
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (Quad-band GSM 850/ 900/ 1800/ 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Scheduled Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (Multi Format Music Player with Sound Recording)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Multi Format Video Player)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Motion Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Sound Recorder, Webcam, Mobile Tracker, Caller Group, Language (English) Wallpaper, Auto Reply)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
